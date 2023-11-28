Zelensky: We Are Preparing Serious Long-Range Stuff So That Occupiers Feel Ukraine's Might

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is preparing some serious long-range stuff to make sure the occupiers feel the might of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address, Ukrinform reports, with reference to the website of the head of state.

Video: Office of the President of Ukraine

I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians!

I have just held a special, lengthy and detailed meeting of the Staff. First up – fortification. We are significantly enhancing our fortifications. There were detailed reports at all levels: The General Staff, the Ministry of Defense, the Prime Minister, regional authorities, commanders of the operational and strategic military formations. All finances are available. All decisions are in place. There should be comprehensive corresponding work in the communities. Everything is fully itemized – our country will definitely have enough mines and concrete. We need greater speed and efficiency, and everyone who is responsible for this has clear tasks.

There was also an important analysis of recent attacks against Ukraine – missiles, massive drone strikes. We analyzed the tactics of our air defense. There is a clear need to develop and reinforce our mobile firing groups, as well as to get all highly effective air defense systems. We separately reviewed the work of Patriots and NASAMS – everything is highly effective, and I'm grateful to the partners who assist us specifically with these systems. The Air Force Commander and other relevant commanders, as well as the Ministry of Defense have been given the necessary instructions.

There were, of course, reports from commanders on all fronts. Special attention was paid to the Donetsk directions: Avdiivka, Maryinka, and the Bakhmut area. Over the last 24 hours, the most intense hostilities were observed there. I thank all our warriors for their strength and resilience. The Kupyansk direction – I want to particularly highlight the holding of our positions there. We also discussed our actions on the southern fronts.

Today, I held a separate meeting with the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, and I can say it was optimistic. We're preparing, among other things, some serious long-range stuff to make sure the occupiers feel the might of Ukraine.

And one more thing.

I have signed the law of Ukraine on the state budget for the next year. It's evident that its main priority is protection against Russian aggression. However, we're also taking into account the social needs of our people and fulfilling our country's social obligations in full. During full-scale war, it's incredibly important that every citizen in need of state support receives it. And everyone who is currently creating jobs, who is preserving businesses and even developing them, everyone who is in Ukraine and with Ukraine, working honestly and supporting others – they all support our defense and our progress towards Ukrainian goals.

To protect and strengthen our independence, to protect our people, to restore normal, decent living conditions – to the maximum extent possible. I thank everyone who fights and works for this cause! Glory to all Ukrainian warriors! Glory to our powerful people!

Glory to Ukraine!