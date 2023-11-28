President El-Sisi Speaks With The President Of Tunisia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

This evening, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from President of Tunisia, Kais Saied.

The call tackled ways to foster closer bilateral relations in order to realize the interests of the two peoples. The two Presidents confirmed their commitment to working jointly to further promote relations. They also discussed the situation in the Palestinian Territories. President El-Sisi reviewed Egypt's endeavors to take full advantage of the current truce in the Gaza Strip to reach a permanent ceasefire, and its efforts to deliver humanitarian aid into the Strip, which was appreciated by the Tunisian President. President El-Sisi and President Saied agreed on the crucial need to work toward reaching a permanent ceasefire and acting urgently to provide all means of relief aid to the people in the Gaza Strip, while seeking to realize a just and comprehensive settlement to the Palestinian cause.

