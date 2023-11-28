Sajith And Roshan Confirm Meeting Indian HC

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and sacked Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe today confirmed meeting Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay to discuss the ban on Sri Lanka by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Premadasa told Parliament there was misinformation being spread about the meeting and dismissed claims it was to do with pushing for a Government change in Sri Lanka.

He said the meeting was originally scheduled to take place between him and the Indian diplomat.

However, Premadasa said that he invited Roshan Ranasinghe for the meeting, held before Ranasinghe was sacked from his Ministerial post.

Ranasinghe also confirmed attending the meeting saying he did not see anything wrong in meeting the Opposition Leader.

He said that Premadasa invited him for a meeting and he attended, not knowing what the meeting was about.

Ranasinghe said that even if somebody else was the Opposition Leader he would have attended the meeting.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had yesterday sacked Roshan Ranasinghe following his outburst in Parliament.

Ranasinghe was informed that he had been removed from his Ministerial portfolio and all other positions held in the Government.

The Sports Minister was removed just minutes after he criticized the President and the Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka.

Ranasinghe alleged that his life was at risk and told Parliament that the President and Sagala Ratnayaka will be responsible should any harm come to him. (Colombo Gazette)