LIVE UPDATES: Countries Welcome Humanitarian Pause Extension On Day 5 Of Truce In Gaza

Doha, Qatar: Many countries, including US, Jordan welcomed the extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza Strip for additional two days. There have also been calls from Germany to utilise this time as a path to a political process to reach a lasting solution to the conflict. Arab League, meanwhile, stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire. US President Joe Biden, on X, reiterated call for two-state solution to resolve the conflict.

“A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people. To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike live in equal measure of freedom and dignity, we will not give up on working towards that goal,” Biden said, as the fourth batch of Israeli hostages and imprisoned Palestinians were being exchanged.

As the day five begins, watch this page for more live updates

[11am Doha Time] 60 Palestinian women still held in Israeli jails: Palestinian Prisoners Society

Israeli authorities continue to hold 60 Palestinian women in jail, with most of them arrested after October 7, a local nongovernmental organisation says.

Speaking to Anadolu, Amal Sarahneh, media officer at the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS), said the Israeli army detained 56 Palestinian women and girls in a major wave of arrests in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem after October 7, so far detaining 3,260 people.

[7:30am Doha Time] Oakland latest US city to call for ceasefire

Oakland City Council has passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, joining nearly a dozen other US cities from Michigan to Georgia that have adopted similar motions, US media outlets report.

The resolution before the Oakland City Council saw several hundred people sign up to speak at a meeting on Monday, with many wearing black-and-white Palestinian scarves, the Associate Press news agency reports.

Similar resolutions have passed in three cities in Michigan as well as in Atlanta; Akron, Ohio; Wilmington, Delaware; and Providence, Rhode Island.