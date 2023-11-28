Azerbaijan To Be Represented With National Pavilion At International Defense Industry Exhibition In S. Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Industry Vugar Mustafayev
received Essam Bin Saleh Algetale, Ambassador of the Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, on November 27, Azernews reports.
The ministry said that Vugar Mustafayev, who first congratulated
the ambassador on his new appointment, pointed out that the
development of cooperation between the two countries in the field
of defense industry is one of the priority directions.
He also emphasized the importance of organizing mutual visits.
Vugar Mustafayev informed the ambassador that the Azerbaijani
Defense Industry Ministry will participate with the national
pavilion in the International "World Defense Show" Defense Industry
Exhibition, which will be held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,
from February 4 to 8, 2024. At the same time, he invited the
companies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate with a
stand in the 5th "ADEX 2024" International Defense Exhibition,
which will be held on September 24-26 next year.
Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Essam
Bin Saleh Algetale congratulated Vugar Mustafayev on his
appointment as minister and wished him success in his service
activities. The ambassador emphasized the importance of expanding
cooperation in the military-technical field between the
military-industrial complex of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the
Ministry of Defense Industry and talked about prospective
opportunities.
MENAFN28112023000195011045ID1107495049
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.