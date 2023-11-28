Azerbaijan To Be Represented With National Pavilion At International Defense Industry Exhibition In S. Arabia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Defense Industry Minister Industry Vugar Mustafayev received Essam Bin Saleh Algetale, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, on November 27, Azernews reports.

The ministry said that Vugar Mustafayev, who first congratulated the ambassador on his new appointment, pointed out that the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of defense industry is one of the priority directions.

He also emphasized the importance of organizing mutual visits. Vugar Mustafayev informed the ambassador that the Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry will participate with the national pavilion in the International "World Defense Show" Defense Industry Exhibition, which will be held in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from February 4 to 8, 2024. At the same time, he invited the companies of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to participate with a stand in the 5th "ADEX 2024" International Defense Exhibition, which will be held on September 24-26 next year.

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Ambassador Essam Bin Saleh Algetale congratulated Vugar Mustafayev on his appointment as minister and wished him success in his service activities. The ambassador emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation in the military-technical field between the military-industrial complex of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Defense Industry and talked about prospective opportunities.