AMD Unveils Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series Processors

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AMD has officially launched the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors, marking a significant advancement in high-end desktop computing. The series includes the Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, tailored for professionals and businesses with demanding computing needs.

These processors, based on "Zen 4" architecture, offer substantial improvements over their predecessors. With up to 96 cores and 192 processing threads, they provide unparalleled multi-core performance. The processors boast generational IPC (Instructions Per Cycle) performance enhancements, increased core clock speeds, and enhanced power efficiency. Notable improvements include up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and a significant boost in L3 cache, resulting in improved overall performance.



One of the key highlights is the Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX, the flagship processor with an impressive 96 cores and 192 threads. It demonstrates a 50% increase in core count compared to the previous generation, along with higher base and boost clock frequencies. The architectural evolution from Zen 3 to Zen 4 brings notable improvements, making these processors suitable for a wide range of intensive workloads.

AMD has also introduced new motherboard platforms, namely the WRX90 and TRX50. The WRX90 platform is designed exclusively for the Threadripper PRO chips, supporting up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes. This platform is tailored to leverage the full potential of AMD's Pro series features. On the other hand, the TRX50 platform serves as a more budget-friendly option, supporting 48 PCIe 5.0 lanes and catering to non-PRO Threadripper chips. Both platforms mark a transition to DDR5-5200 RDIMM memory, providing a substantial upgrade from the previous DDR4 support.



The Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series addresses the intricate demands of power users and professionals who require higher core and thread counts for demanding workloads. The introduction of DDR5 memory support, increased PCIe lanes, and architectural enhancements solidify AMD's position in the high-performance desktop and workstation market. These advancements make the Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series a compelling choice for users seeking top-tier performance, reliability, and expandability in their computing endeavors.



Key Notes:



Professional-grade processors with up to 96 cores, "Zen 4" architecture, and enhanced performance features.



IPC enhancements, increased core clock speeds, and improved power efficiency for diverse workloads.

Flagship Processor - Ryzen Threadripper 7995WX with 96 cores, 192 threads, 50% more cores, higher clock frequencies.



Up to 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes and increased L3 cache for improved overall performance.

WRX90 is for PRO chips with 128 PCIe 5.0 lanes; TRX50 is a budget-friendly option for non-PRO Threadripper chips.



Transition to DDR5-5200 RDIMM memory for both platforms.



They are designed to meet the demands of power users and professionals with higher core and thread requirements.



Solidifies AMD's position in the high-performance desktop and workstation market.



Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series offers top-tier performance, reliability, and expandability.



About AMD



AMD, founded in 1969, is a California-based semiconductor company renowned for CPUs (Ryzen, Threadripper) and GPUs (Radeon). Known for innovations like the "Zen" CPU architecture and RDNA GPU architecture, AMD collaborates strategically with major players such as Microsoft and Sony. The company is committed to delivering high-performance solutions across various computing domains.

