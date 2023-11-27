Under Royal Directives, Injured Staff Of Jordanian Field Hospital, Gaza76 Evacuated To Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces (JAF) evacuated the wounded from the Jordanian Field Hospital, Gaza/76, to Al-Hussein Medical City on royal orders after they were injured in the bombing of the hospital's emergency department on Wednesday, November 15, while they were attempting to treat wounded Gazans who had been subjected to Israeli bombing in the area.The injured were received and examined by the Director General of the Royal Medical Services and the Director of Military Operations, who determined that their initial injuries were minor to stable.The injured will undergo all laboratory and radiological testing, and they will be admitted to the departments of Al Hussein Medical City for further care.Established in 2009, the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza is outfitted with all the clinics and medical equipment required to handle any situation and offer the required medical and therapeutic services to the Gaza Strip's residents.