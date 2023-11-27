Saudi Medevac Helicopter Fly's 1St Night Evacuation Over Red Sea Waters

(MENAFN- Mid-East) A 19-minute to move patient from Farasan Island to Jizan city.

Saudi Red Crescent Authority transferred a female patient by air aircraft on Sunday 26th November. The Director General of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority in the region stated that after coordination with Saudi health in Jazan (southern Saudi Arabia) and Farasan General Hospital, the case was transferred.

He pointed out that this trip was the first-ever night over-water medevac in Saudi Arabia, where the patient was transferred from the airstrip of Farasan General Hospital to Prince Mohammed bin Nasser Hospital's airstrip on the mainland. The trip took 19 minutes.