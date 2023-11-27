Venezuela Calling For Referendum To Decide Fate Of Essequibo: Ambassador

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
Today, the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in
Baku held a press conference about the referendum to be held on the
Essequibo territory of Venezuela. Speaking at the event, Ambassador
Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran talked about the
acquisition of Esequibo from Venezuela, which has been a
territorial dispute since the colonial period of Venezuela. Note
that the purpose of the event is to inform the Azerbaijani public
about the processes taking place in the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela through media representatives.
According to the Ambassador, the Bolivarian Republic of
Venezuela is calling for a referendum to decide the fate of the
Essequibo territory given to Guyana by Britain.
"The government of Guyana, which is currently opposed to the
referendum, has sent a letter to the court of justice regarding the
cancellation of the referendum. Negotiations regarding the
referendum are currently underway in the Supreme Court. Venezuela
demands the acceptance of the Geneva Agreement and the return of
the territory of Essequibo to Venezuela," the ambassador said.
The Essequibo area is rich in natural resources such as gold,
oil, and gas. However, according to the Venezuelan diplomat, due to
the influence of foreign countries, such as the United States of
America, Guyana does not want to return that territory to
Venezuela.
"As in the past, the policy of colonization against Venezuela
continues. Our dispute is not with Guyana, but with the states,
including the USA that influence them by establishing military
outposts in territories," the ambassador added.
In conclusion, the diplomat said that Venezuela is trying to
solve the problem of the Essequibo territory more
diplomatically.
MENAFN27112023000195011045ID1107490186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.