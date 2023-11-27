Ambassador: Peoples' Unity Is Crucial To Protect Against Colonisation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
In order to protect against colonization, it is very important
for peoples in the world to know their history, and unity of
peoples is crucial.
Ambassador Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran said these
words in an interview with Azernews at the press conference on the
referendum to be held in Venezuela's embassy in Baku.
"The government of Guyana, which is currently opposed to the
referendum, has sent a letter to the court of justice regarding the
cancellation of the referendum. Negotiations regarding the
referendum are currently underway in the Supreme Court. Venezuela
demands the acceptance of the Geneva Agreement and the return of
the territory of Essequibo to Venezuela," the ambassador added.
The diplomat also said that the United States of America is
militarily influencing the state of Guyana and is threatening the
sovereignty of Venezuela by interfering from outside.
"As in the past, the policy of colonization against Venezuela
continues. Our dispute is not with Guyana, but with countries like
the United States that influence them," the ambassador added.
