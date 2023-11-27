-->


Ambassador: Peoples' Unity Is Crucial To Protect Against Colonisation


11/27/2023 7:16:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS

In order to protect against colonization, it is very important for peoples in the world to know their history, and unity of peoples is crucial.

Ambassador Christopher Alberto Martinez Berroteran said these words in an interview with Azernews at the press conference on the referendum to be held in Venezuela's embassy in Baku.

"The government of Guyana, which is currently opposed to the referendum, has sent a letter to the court of justice regarding the cancellation of the referendum. Negotiations regarding the referendum are currently underway in the Supreme Court. Venezuela demands the acceptance of the Geneva Agreement and the return of the territory of Essequibo to Venezuela," the ambassador added.

The diplomat also said that the United States of America is militarily influencing the state of Guyana and is threatening the sovereignty of Venezuela by interfering from outside.

"As in the past, the policy of colonization against Venezuela continues. Our dispute is not with Guyana, but with countries like the United States that influence them," the ambassador added.

