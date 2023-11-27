The Office Design Trends That Dominated 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Sunshine Coast, Queensland Nov 27, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Prima Commercial Fitouts has been a leading provider of stylish office design in the Australian market for more than 35 years. Director and design expert Brendan Wavell-Smith is passionate about designing spaces that balance form with function, providing harmonious and productive working environments.

This year's office design trends are setting new standards in workplace environments, focusing on sustainability, employee well-being, and adaptability.

External drivers such as the mainstreaming of environmental awareness and a strong candidate market have created pressure on businesses to take a more considered approach to office design beyond just functional spaces.

A major trend dominating 2023 is the integration of biophilic design elements, bringing nature into the workspace to enhance employee productivity and mental health.

Office design expert and director of Prima Commercial Fitouts , Brendan Wavell-Smith firmly believes the back-to-nature trend is here to stay.

“There's a huge amount of research now that supports the benefits of biophilic design that translates to a lot of positives for businesses. This is a design trend we can expect to forge into 2024 and beyond”, Brendan said.

Sustainability has also taken center stage, with offices prioritising eco-friendly practices and materials. This shift towards sustainable office design reflects a broader commitment to environmental responsibility.

Businesses can benefit by becoming more energy efficient and attracting future employees and customers to their brand by showcasing their sustainability efforts.

A recent study on the future of sustainable workforces found that 68 of respondents were more likely to work for an organisation that adopted sustainable workplace practices.

The rise of hybrid workstations throughout 2023 reflects the changing dynamics of the modern workforce in a post-COVID world. These flexible spaces support both in-person and virtual collaboration, catering to diverse working styles and schedules.

Other notable trends include the adoption of acoustic paneling in open-plan offices to manage noise levels.

Brendan says that while the open-plan office layout isn't going out of fashion, businesses are becoming more informed about the impact these open-plan environments have on employee productivity and focus.

In response to this acoustic paneling has come leaps and bounds in terms of design aesthetics while absorbing up to 100% of sound in some product ranges.

Finally, a rising trend throughout the year is the uptake of ergonomic furniture such as standing desks, adjustable monitors, and ergonomic chairs in a bid to promote employee health and improve performance.

Studies have shown that using standing desks alone provides significant health benefits from reduced back and neck pain to improved digestion and decreased rate of heart attack.

"These trends are not just a matter of what's fashionable in office design, they are redefining the way we approach work," states Brendan.

"In the current job market, having an office space that prioritises employee needs is a must for attracting and retaining top talent."