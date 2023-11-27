The 10Th Asian Microfilm Art Festival Is Held In Lincang, Yunnan From November 24Th To 26Th

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





As time goes on, the 10th Asian Microfilm Festival was held in Lincang, Yunnan Province, the city of perpetual spring, from November 24th to 26th.

Lincang, a city where nature and culture coexist in harmony, offers a vibrant cultural mosaic painted by 24 ethnic minority groups. From the legacy of the South Silk Road to the Belt and Road Initiative, and from the intersection of history and the future, Lincang carries the important mission of connecting the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean. The Asian Microfilm Art Festival, which has been held in Lincang for ten years, has transformed the southwestern city into a global hub for microfilm art exchange.

Over the past decade, the blooming of each Asian Microfilm Art Festival has attracted attention from all over the world. According to last 10-year statistics, the Asian Microfilm Art Festival has received 31,327 entries from more than 30 countries, including the United States, Russia, France, Thailand, Vietnam, etc. Eminent artists from different countries have witnessed the brilliant growth of Asian microfilms in Lincang, jointly promoting the prosperity of the microfilm industry. At the same time, Lincang also uses the platform of the Asian Microfilm Art Festival to tell China's stories and convey China's voice through microfilms, gradually shortening the distance between Lincang and the world.

Moreover, the Asian Microfilm Art Festival in Lincang has motivated numerous outstanding artists to join the ranks of nurturing new filmmakers, providing a continuous momentum for the Asian microfilm industry. Siqin Gaowa, an old friend of the Asian Microfilm Art Festival, is a representative figure in this group. During the ten years, Siqin Gaowa and her husband established“Siqin Gaowa Scholarship” and“Siqin Gaowa Microfilm Award” for the Asian Microfilm Academy, encouraging countless filmmakers to chase their dreams. With the help of Lincang Asian Microfilm Art Festival platform and senior artists, director Yang Chengcheng successfully stepped on the stage of the Golden Rooster Award and the Golden Koala Chinese Film Festival Award(Australia), also expanding the influence of Asian Microfilm Art Festival. To this day, the Asian Microfilm Art Festival has become a unique and highly influential cultural activity brand across the country and even in Asia, as well as the most influential microfilm art festival in Asia.

Half the city of Lincang is covered by lush mountains, which shine and sparkle. Over the past decade, the Asian Microfilm Art Festival and Lincang have complemented each other. Several cultural and tourism facilities related to microfilms have been built, including the Asian Microfilm Museum, the Asian Microfilm Theme Park, and the Asian Microfilm Estate, etc. These facilities have further made Lincang a stage for global microfilm art exchange. Bathed in the light of“stars, films, and the city”, we believe that the future of Lincang will be more brilliant.