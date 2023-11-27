Salesforce confirms robust Black Friday sales, expects 30 percent sale on Cyber Monday

(MENAFN) Salesforce has confirmed that shoppers spent a total of USD16.4 billion in the United States and USD70.9 billion globally on Black Friday. The company predicts that discounts on "Internet Monday" will reach 30 percent, emphasizing that waiting for higher discounts may result in consumers missing out on the products offered.



Data from retail sites indicates that U.S. shoppers are actively seeking the best holiday offers and aiming to secure the most significant discounts before Cyber Monday, known for its special deals. Cyber Monday, occurring on the first Monday after Thanksgiving, is renowned for the numerous promotions offered by online merchants and is expected to be the largest day for online shopping in the United States this year.



Rob Jarff, Vice President and General Manager of Salesforce Retail, highlighted the surge in online traffic on Black Friday, showcasing the dedication shoppers put into selecting cost-effective and high-value merchandise. Salesforce tracks data through its e-commerce service, Commerce Cloud. Garf added that U.S. retailers, on average, increased discounts to nearly 30 percent on Black Friday.



Adobe Analytics forecasts a record-breaking spending of USD12 billion on Cyber Monday, representing a 5.4 percent increase from the previous year. Vivek Pandya, Senior Analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, anticipates that retailers will offer price reductions averaging 30 percent on electronics and 19 percent on furniture on Cyber Monday.

