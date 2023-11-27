Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Cathedral Damaged In Nov 25 Drone Attack On Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's large-scale drone attack on Kyiv on November 25 damaged the Patriarchal Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC).

That's according to a statement posted on the UGCC website , Ukrinform reports.

During the attack, one of the Shahed one-way attack drones was shot down in the city's Dniprovskyi district near the cathedral. The blast waves damaged the door and windows in the cathedral. A high-rise building near the temple suffered greater destruction.

"The drone attack on Kyiv damaged six windows in the basement of the cathedral. The blast waves shattered double-paned windows. The fittings on the four doors of the temple were damaged, everything came loose from the door locks," said Vasyl Bukatiuk, Director of the Construction Directorate under the UGCC Patriarch.

In addition, minor damage was caused to the facade of the cathedral.

In the early hours of November 25, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 75 drones. Ukrainian defenders shot down 74 of them. The air raid alert in Kyiv and the Kyiv region lasted more than six hours. Drone debris fell in several parts of the city, particularly in the Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Pecherskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. More than 60 kamikaze drones were shot down in the sky above the capital.