General Staff: 46 Combat Clashes Reported On Front Lines In Past Day

In the past 24 hours, 46 combat clashes have been reported on the front lines in Ukraine.

This is said in an evening update by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched three strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

For their part, units of the missile forces hit one enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment cluster.

Throughout the day, the Russian army launched 33 air strikes and 45 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas.

As a result of Russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The Russian invaders also launched an air strike on Ukraine using five Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed four of them.

In total, 46 combat clashes have been reported on the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps a military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Synkivka of Kharkiv region and Novoselivske of Luhansk region, where the Defense Forces repelled six attacks. Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove of Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian invaders conducted unsuccessful assaults in the area of Serebrianka Forestry. An airstrike was launched near Spirne, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Serebrianka, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, carried out assaults in the areas of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Pivnichne in Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled seven attacks. The Russian forces launched airstrikes on the areas near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Toretsk, Pivnichne in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russian army, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults east of Novobakhmutivka, south of Novokalynove, Sieverne, Stepove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks. About 10 settlements were hit by artillery and mortar fire, including Sieverne, Netailove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled four attacks. About 10 settlements in the Donetsk region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Shakhtarske sector, the aggressor did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. The Russian army lanched airstrikes on the area of Staromaiorske and Urozhaine settlements of Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, including Vodiane, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) operations. More than 15 settlements, including Huliaipole, Levadne, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, and Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region, were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy shelled the city of Kherson with artillery. Russian forces launched an airstrike on the area of Krynka, Kherson region.

“The defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy," the General Staff reported.

As Ukrinform reported, from February 24, 2022 to November 26, 2023, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 324,830 Russian invaders, including 1,070 occupiers on November 25.

Photo: AFU General Staff