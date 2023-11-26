Over 1,500 People In Occupied Enerhodar Put Through Russian Torture Chambers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Zaporizhzhia region's temporarily occupied town of Enerhodar, over 1,500 people have been put through the invaders' torture chambers.

The relevant statement was made by Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov on the air of Hromadske Radio , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are torture chambers. Speaking of public [torture chambers], which everyone remaining in the town knows of, there are two of them. These are the premises of the former Office of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police. Here, they have established public torture chambers, where they allow acquaintances and relatives to come and bring medicine. Speaking of the total number [of torture chambers], there are a dozen of them. Some of them are located within the industrial site of the nuclear power plant and thermal power plant, and some are in the town,” Orlov told.

In general, over 1,500 people have been put through Russian torture chambers , and about 100 are kept there by the occupiers on a regular basis.

According to Orlov, some 5% of educators and local government officials agreed to collaborate with Russian occupiers. 70-80% of local residents fled the temporarily occupied town, and about 10,000 civilians are remaining there at the moment.