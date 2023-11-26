Azerbaijani Boxers Rise Highest Podim Step In Kazakhstan

Azerbaijani boxers have claimed 4 medals at the international
junior tournament held in Karaganda, Kazakhstan.
Tamerlan Alimzanov (57 kg) and Ismayil Veliyev (75 kg), defeated
all their rivals, Azernews reports.
They rose to the highest step of the podium. Meanwhile, Yusif
Beylyarov (54 kg) and Safter Mammadzade (+80 kg) took second place
at the tournament.
Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full
member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).
Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many
international championships.
Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as
the first national boxer who won a gold medal at the world
championship.
Another Azerbaijani boxer Fuad Asadov was among the medalists of
the Summer Olympic Games 2004.
Azerbaijani boxers also took 6th place at the world championship
in 2005, claiming two silver medals and one bronze.
Moreover, Alfonso Dominguez won the World Championship 2021 in
Serbia.
Dominguez (86 kg) defeated Brazilian Keno Machado in the World
Championship final.
He received a special champion belt and a $100,000 prize from
the championship organizers.
Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani team was represented by nine
boxers.
In the semifinals, Sarxan Aliyev won over Yuri Zakharieiev
(Ukraine). He also left no chances to Stephen Newns (Scotland),
Yuta Akiyama (Japan), and Obed Bartee-el II (US).
Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for
major boxing championships.
The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019.
This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to
qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.
The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing
Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the
London 2012 Olympic Games.