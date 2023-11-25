Belarus, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Trade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director of the National Center for Marketing Nikolai Borisevich
has held a meeting with Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Charge d'Affaires of
Qatar in Belarus, Azernews report, citing
BelTA.
The charge d'affaires was presented with the detailed
information on the functionality and capabilities of the national
center for marketing to develop bilateral trade and economic
cooperation. An agreement was reached to cooperate in expanding the
network of business contacts of the center with Qatari structures
supporting foreign economic activity.
The parties discussed promising sectors of Belarusian-Qatari
cooperation in foreign trade, as well as the possibility of
organizing business events.
