-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Belarus, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Trade


11/25/2023 3:10:45 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director of the National Center for Marketing Nikolai Borisevich has held a meeting with Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Charge d'Affaires of Qatar in Belarus, Azernews report, citing BelTA.

The charge d'affaires was presented with the detailed information on the functionality and capabilities of the national center for marketing to develop bilateral trade and economic cooperation. An agreement was reached to cooperate in expanding the network of business contacts of the center with Qatari structures supporting foreign economic activity.

The parties discussed promising sectors of Belarusian-Qatari cooperation in foreign trade, as well as the possibility of organizing business events.

MENAFN25112023000195011045ID1107484572

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search