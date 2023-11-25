Belarus, Qatar Discuss Cooperation In Trade

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Director of the National Center for Marketing Nikolai Borisevich has held a meeting with Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari, Charge d'Affaires of Qatar in Belarus, Azernews report, citing BelTA.

The charge d'affaires was presented with the detailed information on the functionality and capabilities of the national center for marketing to develop bilateral trade and economic cooperation. An agreement was reached to cooperate in expanding the network of business contacts of the center with Qatari structures supporting foreign economic activity.

The parties discussed promising sectors of Belarusian-Qatari cooperation in foreign trade, as well as the possibility of organizing business events.