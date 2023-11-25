Supply Scheme Connecting Kalbajar And Lachin Electricity Grids To Be Created

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A circular electricity supply scheme connecting the electricity
grids of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts will be created.
Completion works are carried out in the center, which is equipped
with the most modern equipment, Azernews reports,
citing a post of AzerIshig on Facebook.
The post reads that the Kalbajar Digital Control Center will
play an important role in providing the region with stable and
uninterrupted electricity in the future. At the same time, the
construction of the "Istisu" 110-35 square meter substation has
been started in the Istisu area.
Works in the direction of Zar, Zaylik, Istisu, Aggaya, Marjimek
and Yellija are nearing completion. New poles carrying electricity
are planted in the mentioned villages, and modern insulated cable
lines are laid. These types of insulated cable lines are both
environmentally friendly and safe, and minimize energy loss. Also,
in severe weather conditions in high-mountainous areas, open wires
are exposed due to icing and tree branch contact in the section
passing through the forest strip. Eliminating such accidents
requires a lot of time. These types of problems do not arise in
insulated cables. Moreover, open cables should have a protection
length of 30 meters. Considering that the lines are tens of
kilometers long, it is not difficult to imagine how much vacant
land is lost. In insulated cables, the protection zone is only 4-6
meters. This is intended for the equipment to work in the event of
an accident.
It should be noted that until now, a 110 kV power transmission
line has been built from the "Ganja-2" substation located in Ganja
to Dashkasan as a source of Kalbajar electricity, as well as 110 kV
and 35 kV power lines in several directions in Kalbajar. In
general, a large number of KTMs have been installed in the region.
On June 26, 2022, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the
groundbreaking ceremony of Kalbajar Digital Management Center.
