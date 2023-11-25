Ukraine's Defense Forces Repel More Than 30 Enemy Attacks In Four Eastern Sectors General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 34 enemy attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka sectors of the front in the past 24 hours.

This is said in an evening update by of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold their positions, inflicting fire damage on Russian troops.

In total, 42 combat clashes have been reported on the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of the country remains difficult.

The Air Force of Ukraine launched 11 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.

Units of the missile forces hit seven enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, four artillery units, and one ammunition depot.

Throughout the day, the Russian army launched 3 missile attacks, 99 air strikes and 38 MLRS attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces and populated areas. The invaders also attacked Ukraine with 75 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones.

As a result of Russian attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

As Ukrinform reported, on the night of November 25, Ukraine's air defenses intercepted 74 enemy Shahed-131/136 drones in the sky over Ukraine.