Panasonic Highlights Innovation And R&D Fundamental To Electrical Wiring Devices Superiority

Panasonic's full range of wiring devices – Flatima Series, Full Color Wide Series Refina and Wide White, Full Color Series, Simplus, Harmony, Refina Black Color and Simplus F – reflects company's commitment to deliver enriched lifestyle with safe, reassuring electrical and lighting solutions



Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

Panasonic Electric Works Middle East & Africa (PEWMEA), a division of Panasonic Marketing Middle East and Africa FZE (PMMAF), has restated its commitment to strengthen its emphasis on research and development (R&D), focusing on new technological innovations to continuously improve its electrical wiring devices range and thus maintain market leadership.

In addition to wiring devices, PEWMEA offers living solutions centered on cutting-edge electrical equipment and digital technology, including lighting products, indoor air quality solutions and much more.



The Japanese manufacturer further emphasized that at the core of every product development is its adherence to the concept of 'local production for local consumption', this to ensure that the preferences and specific requirements of the customers are properly addressed.





Panasonic also underscored that its full range of wiring devices – consisting of Flatima Series, Full Color Wide Series Refina and Wide White, Full Color Series, Simplus, Harmony as well as the newly-launched series Refina Black Color and Simplus F – offers product superiority and reliability.

All of these models have been developed to provide quality-assured and excellent performance to customers, with the company noting that any other varieties outside this series are not under the Panasonic brand.

PEWMEA Managing Director Mr. Eiji Ito said:“Wiring devices are at the very heart of Panasonic's founding and to this day, after over a century, remain a key pillar of business for Panasonic. Thus, we are constantly pushing product superiority and unmatched performance up the agenda for our electrical wiring accessories.







We actively conduct research, as well as analyze current and future trends, to identify and address the most critical requirements of our customers.

We make it a point that our products and solutions outperform the competition, so that, we not only step up our competitiveness but more importantly, drive significant value creation ahead.”



Mr.

Ito also said that Panasonic recognizes the booming Middle East construction industry, citing dynamic growth in construction activity as governments across the region invest in nation-building agendas that support economic diversification away from dependence on oil and gas.

With immense potential for growth, the company has made significant strides to cater to a growing demand for best-in-class electrical construction materials.

“Panasonic continues to elevate its position on the value chain by offering cutting-edge, Japanese quality wiring devices, electrical switches and sockets that address the unmet needs of customers across the region,” he added.

The Panasonic Wiring Device range feature high reliability, easy installation and strict compliance with international and local safety standards.

“Our product line up is ideal for both residential and commercial applications.

Offering switches, outlets and other related electrical construction accessories that are easy to install and easy to use for consumers is important to Panasonic as this promotes uniform installation quality everywhere in the world.

The SIMPLUS series is a good example for this as the switch can be easily installed in three quick steps – screws are semi-tigthened into the box first and the switch can be easily installed even in the dark,” Mr.

Sudesh Unni, PEWMEA Sales Director, explained.



Panasonic Wiring Devices: The Full Range

. Flatima Series – Panasonic's top-level series with super panel and vigorous outlines bringing elegance to today's modern living spaces.

Flatima reflects the pursuit of superior quality and a revolution in the image of wiring devices – perfect asymmetric design along with high quality aluminum on a 2mm thickness plate. This feature is maximized by the flatness of the product and the plate structure, unprecedented in conventional wiring devices.

The switch structure boasts advanced push-on/off handling mechanism, bringing a unique and softer touch when lighting your interior.

. Full Color Wide Series Refina and Wide White – this series features a wide color palette to perfectly blend in with any lifestyle interior.

Thoughtfully designed with a luxurious look, this series is ideal for taking your living environment to the next level, all while providing high-reliability and maximum safety with its heat-resistant easy-to-use switch mechanism.

. Full Color Series – this series offers a simple and screw-less design that easily blends with any interior. Overall, it is a stylish and reliable option for your wiring device needs.

. Simplus – this series is all about elegance with a light touch feel.

Simplus is carefully crafted and designed for a smoothly curved feel.

The wide-button feature makes it easy to press even when in a completely dark room or even when both hands are full.

With top-notch reliability and safety features, the Simplus series also offers excellent durability as it is fade and scratch resistant.

. Harmony – simple yet elegant, the Harmony series is available in five colors – white, gold, matt-gold, chrome and matt-chrome – allowing smarter design interior development.

This series features a thinner new component base specifically developed to be a perfect match with the BS box.

. Refina Black Color – expanding the Refina series, Refina Black is impressively sleek and stylish.

Offering the perfect touch of smoothness and elegance, this series is ideal for elevating the look of contemporary interiors.

. Simplus F – this new launch is an extension to the popular Simplus series.

Simplus F offers more variety with different color options, a perfect solution whether for your home or business.





Panasonic wiring devices are available in British Standard (BS-type), American Standard (A-type), as well as Continental Standard (C-type). Each product from the range boasts high reliability and meticulous compliance to the highest safety standards earning certifications from local and international accreditation bodies such European RoHS directive, Saudi Arabia's SASO and the UAE's Emirates Quality Mark (EQM) by ESMA.

Mr. Unni further elaborated:“From making molds, parts, to assembly - Panasonic undertakes these processes with high-quality precision in order to deliver extremely safe, durable wiring devices that blend into people's daily lives.

It is important for builders and consumers to be extremely vigilant and choose only authentic and certified products like Panasonic for secure and convenient living.”







