Zelensky Expects“No Challenges In Near Future” As To Continued Dutch Support

He expressed the opinion during a joint press conference with Latvia's President Edgars Rinkevics in Kyiv, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"As for the Netherlands, please don't get shocked. I think we are on good terms. Today, the status of our relations also remains in place and is supported by the Prime Minister (Mark Rutte - ed.). I have confidence in Rutte. I think that there will be no challenges in the near future," Zelensky said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the preliminary results of snap parliamentary elections in the Netherlands confirm exit poll data about the unexpected victory of the far-right PVV (Freedom Party) led by Geert Wilders.

The tentative report, based on 98% of the votes counted, shows the far-right PVV winning 37 seats. This is two more than predicted by the exit poll. GroenLinks (Green Left) and PvdA (Labor Party), which elected its leader Frans Timmermans, have 25 seats, and VVD (People's Party for Freedom and Democracy), previously led by Rutte, now led by Dylan Jeshilgioz-Zegerius, has 24 seats, and the newly formed party NSC (New Social Contract), founded in August by MP Peter Omtzigt, sealed 20 seats.

In the Netherlands, the leader of the party that won the election gets the opportunity to form a ruling coalition and assume the position of prime minister.

The official results will be announced by the Electoral Council of the Netherlands on December 1.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who is resigning, has expressed concern about the position of Geert Wilders' far-right PVV (Party for Freedom) on Russia and the war in Ukraine.

On November 24, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte military and financial support for Ukraine and the issue of preserving unity in Europe.