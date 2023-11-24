Twenty-Four Captives Arrive In Egypt En Route To Israeli Occupation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced the ambulances of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carrying 24 former captives have arrived to the Egyptian side of Rafah border crossing from Gaza Strip on their way to the Israeli side.

Egyptian medical teams offer the necessary checkups and healthcare for the freed hostages upon their arrival, Egypt's state-run Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on Friday.

The former hostages, including 13 Israelis, 10 Thai and a Filipino, were freed under a humanitarian truce deal, jointly brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

The four-day truce between the Palestinian resistance groups and the Israeli occupation forces provides, in its initial stage, for the release of 50 captive females and children held in Gaza Strip in exchange for 150 Palestinian female and child prisoners in Israeli jails. (end)

