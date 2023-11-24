Natural Gas Forecast: Looks For A Bottom

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The natural gas markets exhibited a notably subdued performance during the trading session on Thursday, reflecting the ongoing quest for a solid support base. In this landscape, the futures market has been meandering around the $3.00 level, coinciding with the critical 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. In the broader context, the prospect of an eventual rendezvous with the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average appears plausible. Notably, the recent pullback should be contextualized within the framework of a market that had previously surged by an impressive 40%, rendering the correction a likely necessity, and seems to be within the realm of normalcy overall. After all, the markets cannot go up in the air forever without at least offering an opportunity to buy again on dips.

A potential stumbling block for natural gas pertains to the European Union's impending economic challenges, which could precipitate a recession this winter.

Such a scenario might temper industrial electricity demand. Nevertheless, it remains highly likely that buyers will continue to engage with this market, reinforcing the appeal of adopting a buy-on-the-dip mentality.

As the market enters the cyclical trade season, market participants are increasingly attuned to the impending drop in temperatures, a factor that invariably kindles demand for natural gas. Furthermore, the European Union finds itself grappling with a significant supply conundrum, given the constraints on securing natural gas from Russia. It's worth highlighting that the Nordstream II pipeline is not the sole facility beset by issues, raising concerns regarding the reliability of supply routes. Under these circumstances, it is highly probable that European nations will need to turn to American sources to meet their natural gas needs, consequently exerting upward pressure on the contract price Prospects and Hurdles in the Natural Gas Market

In my personal trading approach, I have opted for trading in the ETF market. This choice safeguards against overleveraging and allows me to navigate the inherent volatility witnessed over the past week with greater resilience, and more importantly: a lack of losses. Irrespective of the chosen trading avenue, the prevailing sentiment instills the belief that a retest of recent highs is on the horizon, with the prospect of ascending to the $4.00 level, and possibly even the $5.00 threshold, looming large on the horizon as the narrative unfolds. The overarching sentiment underscores the resilience and allure of natural gas as a valuable commodity in the energy landscape, even amid market fluctuations.

