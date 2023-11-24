(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Skybags , the vibrant youth-centered brand from the House of VIP Industries, has announced an exciting collaboration with the upcoming Netflix original movie ' The Archies '.

'

The Archies Backpack Collection ' by Skybags is a range

of new backpacks that not only celebrates the much-anticipated Gen-Z-focused movie but also redefines the standards of style and innovation for the youth.



Skybags Unveils Exclusive 'Skybags x The Archies' Backpack Collection





In the spirit of the groovy 1960s,

' The Archies '

reimagines the legendary Archie Comics in a live-action musical set in India. The film marks the debut of Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, along with Dot as Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley. The film has already created a lot of buzz on social media. Celebrating pop culture, the new Skybags collection includes a range of trendy backpacks, including daypacks, professional backpacks, and school and college backpacks inspired by the film. Tailored to fit the interests, functional needs and style of India's Gen Z, Skybags' new backpack collection promises to add chic flair and sophistication to any look.





The Archies Skybags Collection - What's in your pack?





Campaign Video Link:







Directed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies has struck a chord with the Gen Z demographic and created unmatched cultural significance over the last few months. By introducing a range of Archies-themed backpacks, Skybags aims to create a powerful connection with their consumers, blending style with the beloved Archies fandom.





Renowned for its cutting-edge designs, innovative features and fashion-forward aesthetics, Skybags has been a leader in the Indian luggage market for many years. The brand will roll out an extensive 360-degree campaign for this collaboration across print, digital, and outdoor advertising with eye-catching hoardings, below-the-line (BTL) activations, and the in-store experience. To add an extra layer of excitement, exclusive giveaways are offered for those who choose to purchase through the official website, enhancing customer engagement and making this collaboration even more exciting.





Praful Gupta, Vice President, Marketing, VIP Industries Limited,

expressed his excitement about the collaboration, saying, "This partnership with The Archies is a remarkable step in our journey to engage more deeply with India's youth. The Archies, with its huge cast, has already garnered a massive fan following, and we see great potential in this collaboration. ' Skybags x Archies ' represents the perfect blend of style and sophistication, offering a unique, trendy product range that resonates deeply with the spirit of the youth."





Get ready to immerse yourself in the nostalgia of Archies with a modern twist as

" Skybags x Archies "

is set to redefine your backpack game. This much-awaited Skybags collection is available at VIP retail stores, all top e-commerce platforms, departmental stores, leading multi-brand outlets and the Skybags webstore at

.

