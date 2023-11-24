Rashid Khan's Back Injury Operation Conducted Successfully

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) ATLANTA (Pajhwok): Afghanistan star all-rounder Rashid Khan will not turn up for Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) due to his back injury.

Rashid Khan on his Twitter handle wrote that his back operation had successfully conducted.

“Thank you everyone for your well wishes. The surgery went well, now on the road to recovery, can't wait to be back on the field,” he said.

According to the media report Rashid has“withdrawn from the upcoming KFC BBL 13 due to a back injury which required a minor operation,” Strikers said in a statement.

“Rashid is a beloved member of the Strikers and a fan favourite who has been with us for seven years, so he will be extremely missed this summer,” Strikers General Manager of cricket Tim Nielsen said.

Rashid last played for Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup earlier this month, where Afghanistan were in contention for a semi-final spot till their last league game against South Africa. He finished the tournament with 11 wickets, the most for Afghanistan in the 2023 World Cup.

nh

Hits: 25