Arabian Automobiles Showcases Nissan URVAN Refrigeration at Gulfood Manufacturing 2023

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, 23 November 2023: Arabian Automobiles, the flagship company of the AW Rostamani Group and the exclusive dealer for Nissan in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, exhibited its lifestyle commercial Nissan URVAN Refrigeration at the recent Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 event. The model garnered widespread attention from visitors, industry leaders, and businesses for its innovative design and functionality. This model has been tailored to meet the evolving needs and demands of the food and beverage industry as well as the commercial sector, offering an ideal solution for businesses seeking efficient, reliable refrigerated transport.

Gulfood Manufacturing provided an excellent platform for Arabian Automobiles’ fleet sales team to engage directly with businesses. The team capitalized on the opportunity to meet, greet, interact, and network with a diverse group of industry professionals, setting the stage to demonstrate the unique features and benefits of the Nissan URVAN Refrigeration, showcasing its suitability for a range of business needs.

For more information or to explore the features of the Nissan URVAN Refrigeration, interested parties are invited to visit their nearest Nissan of Arabian Automobiles showroom in Dubai, Sharjah, or the Northern Emirates.





