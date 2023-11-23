Zain Jordan Launches Relief Campaign For Gaza People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) - Zain Jordan, a leading telecom operator and service provider, began its winter campaign to provide relief assistance to families in the Gaza Strip, by providing a truck loaded with winter blankets that will be delivered, in cooperation with Jordanian Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO).According to a company statement Thursday, this support comes from Zain and its employees, in continuation of its initiatives towards Gaza people.Zain Jordan previously provided a cash donation of JD100,000, while its subscribers provided JD9,024, in addition to JD17,700 from the company's employees to help Gaza people, send urgent humanitarian aid, and purchase drugs, medical supplies for Palestinian hospitals, and food supplies in cooperation with JHCO.Additionally, Zain launched a series of initiatives to support the steadfast Palestinian people in the coastal enclave and express its solidarity aimed to contribute to alleviating their suffering in light of the current difficult humanitarian situation.