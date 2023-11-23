French, Indian Weapons Cannot Even Be Sufficient For Defence Of Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS

France, which is already losing its influence in Africa and countries affected by former colonialism, has decided to choose a new outpost. The EU mission and France's new weapons that Armenia wants to bring to the region indicate that the South Caucasus has already been chosen as the next target.

Obviously, France has been pursuing a policy of colonisation since the 16th century. If we take a glance at the history of France, we can see that the country has ruled and is still ruling African countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Chad, Senegal, Tunisia, Benin, Gobon, Vietnam, and Cameroon as colonies. Currently, 13 states are strongly affected, and France keeps meddling in their domestic and foreign policies. The colonisation policy of France is usually observed through coups that, in the last year, shook countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Niger and brought some strong economic crises.

Although France has been among the developed countries since 1998, if we look at the countries that have been colonised under the guise of democracy, it is crystal clear that these countries are in a deplorable state and are experiencing a serious economic crisis.

The colonisation policy put forward by France in the past centuries (epochs) is also reflected in the new era. It is just that we can see the manifestation that France is not open but is pursuing this policy underhandedly in more sophisticated ways. For example, in order to conduct the policy of colonisation in African countries and interfere with their domestic and foreign policies, France is controlling the currency of the colonised states and making it dependent on itself.

If we look at world statistics, France ranks 4th in the world in terms of gold deposits. It raises and balances its economy by absorbing the gold reserves of Guiana, which it manages as a colony.

Over the past five-six months, four African countries, having been exhausted by the insidious policies of France, have insisted on the withdrawal of the French army. Thus, France's pseudo-authority in African countries has already weakened, and France has leaned towards the South Caucasus to fuel the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to continue its nefarious policy.

Note that Azerbaijan regained its sovereignty after the 44-day war and liberated more than 20 percent of its land after 30 years of occupation. In the post-war period, Azerbaijan proposed to Armenia to sign a peace agreement in order to end the war in the South Caucasus and bring peace. An interstate 3-way meeting with the conflicting parties was held with the participation of the European Union, and preliminary steps were taken to sign a peace agreement. However, France's desire to take part in the 4-Way meeting in Europe slowed down the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which even in the post-war period continued to supply and sell a large amount of ammunition to Armenia.

Anar Hasanov, a political analyst commenting on the issue for Azernews, is of the same opinion. He states that as much as France takes a step against Azerbaijan, the opposite side will receive a reciprocal response. However, according to the analyst, this cannot affect the complete suspension of relations between France and Azerbaijan.

"Despite the fact that France shows antagonism, Russia has French embassies, and France has a Russian Embassy. Relations in the humanitarian sphere remain and continue. Therefore, relations between France and Azerbaijan will be tense and cold. I do not think that any action, such as higher economic sanctions, could be imposed," he said.

In addition, Anar Hasanov clarified France's intention to arm Armenia and noted that although this is a common threat to the South Caucasus, it cannot lead to the start of a new war between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I do not consider the possibility of a new war between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the instigation of France, as the military-technical potential of Armenia was destroyed during the 44-day war, and I do not think that Armenia is in such a situation other than some kind of offensive operation. Armenia did not have the resources for the war until 2020, and especially for the war with Azerbaijan after 2020.

It seems to me that the support of France is most likely directed towards the domestic political agenda, in the sense that the goal is to separate Armenia from Russia. We know that Russia's support in terms of weapons is delayed, but the French, taking advantage of this, provide Armenia with some modern weapons. That is, one gets the impression that an ally refuses (delays) military assistance, and the latter takes the chance to go ahead. I think that around 20–40 bastions, some kind of missile, and Indian support cannot be a point of recurrence of war. Obviously, this weapon is needed for defence. I would even say that it is not a sufficient resource to develop an offensive operation, and I do not think that this resource will be sufficient in the next decade. Most likely, this is dust in the eyes and a demonstration of iron muscles-nothing more than an attempt to separate Armenia from Russia-but I do not see this as a serious threat to Azerbaijan.