French, Indian Weapons Cannot Even Be Sufficient For Defence Of Armenia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev, AZERNEWS
France, which is already losing its influence in Africa and
countries affected by former colonialism, has decided to choose a
new outpost. The EU mission and France's new weapons that Armenia
wants to bring to the region indicate that the South Caucasus has
already been chosen as the next target.
Obviously, France has been pursuing a policy of colonisation
since the 16th century. If we take a glance at the history of
France, we can see that the country has ruled and is still ruling
African countries, including Algeria, Morocco, Chad, Senegal,
Tunisia, Benin, Gobon, Vietnam, and Cameroon as colonies.
Currently, 13 states are strongly affected, and France keeps
meddling in their domestic and foreign policies. The colonisation
policy of France is usually observed through coups that, in the
last year, shook countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, and
Niger and brought some strong economic crises.
Although France has been among the developed countries since
1998, if we look at the countries that have been colonised under
the guise of democracy, it is crystal clear that these countries
are in a deplorable state and are experiencing a serious economic
crisis.
The colonisation policy put forward by France in the past
centuries (epochs) is also reflected in the new era. It is just
that we can see the manifestation that France is not open but is
pursuing this policy underhandedly in more sophisticated ways. For
example, in order to conduct the policy of colonisation in African
countries and interfere with their domestic and foreign policies,
France is controlling the currency of the colonised states and
making it dependent on itself.
If we look at world statistics, France ranks 4th in the world in
terms of gold deposits. It raises and balances its economy by
absorbing the gold reserves of Guiana, which it manages as a
colony.
Over the past five-six months, four African countries, having
been exhausted by the insidious policies of France, have insisted
on the withdrawal of the French army. Thus, France's
pseudo-authority in African countries has already weakened, and
France has leaned towards the South Caucasus to fuel the conflict
between Azerbaijan and Armenia and to continue its nefarious
policy.
Note that Azerbaijan regained its sovereignty after the 44-day
war and liberated more than 20 percent of its land after 30 years
of occupation. In the post-war period, Azerbaijan proposed to
Armenia to sign a peace agreement in order to end the war in the
South Caucasus and bring peace. An interstate 3-way meeting with
the conflicting parties was held with the participation of the
European Union, and preliminary steps were taken to sign a peace
agreement. However, France's desire to take part in the 4-Way
meeting in Europe slowed down the peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, which even in the post-war period continued
to supply and sell a large amount of ammunition to Armenia.
Today, Azerbaijan is taking important steps to protect the South
Caucasus region from the threat of France as well as from the
influence of other Western forces. Although France is a powerful
country, it does not want relations with Azerbaijan to be
completely spoiled.
Anar Hasanov, a political analyst commenting on the issue for
Azernews, is of the same opinion. He states that as much as France
takes a step against Azerbaijan, the opposite side will receive a
reciprocal response. However, according to the analyst, this cannot
affect the complete suspension of relations between France and
Azerbaijan.
"Despite the fact that France shows antagonism, Russia has
French embassies, and France has a Russian Embassy. Relations in
the humanitarian sphere remain and continue. Therefore, relations
between France and Azerbaijan will be tense and cold. I do not
think that any action, such as higher economic sanctions, could be
imposed," he said.
In addition, Anar Hasanov clarified France's intention to arm
Armenia and noted that although this is a common threat to the
South Caucasus, it cannot lead to the start of a new war between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
"I do not consider the possibility of a new war between
Azerbaijan and Armenia at the instigation of France, as the
military-technical potential of Armenia was destroyed during the
44-day war, and I do not think that Armenia is in such a situation
other than some kind of offensive operation. Armenia did not have
the resources for the war until 2020, and especially for the war
with Azerbaijan after 2020.
It seems to me that the support of France is most likely
directed towards the domestic political agenda, in the sense that
the goal is to separate Armenia from Russia. We know that Russia's
support in terms of weapons is delayed, but the French, taking
advantage of this, provide Armenia with some modern weapons. That
is, one gets the impression that an ally refuses (delays) military
assistance, and the latter takes the chance to go ahead. I think
that around 20–40 bastions, some kind of missile, and Indian
support cannot be a point of recurrence of war. Obviously, this
weapon is needed for defence. I would even say that it is not a
sufficient resource to develop an offensive operation, and I do not
think that this resource will be sufficient in the next decade.
Most likely, this is dust in the eyes and a demonstration of iron
muscles-nothing more than an attempt to separate Armenia from
Russia-but I do not see this as a serious threat to Azerbaijan.
