Pakistan President Approves Conferment Of Nishan- E-Pakistan On Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin


11/23/2023 4:23:41 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Islamabad, Nov 22 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has accorded his approval to conferment of country's highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan on Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin.

Dr Mufaddal Saifuddin is the 53rd Da'i al-Mutlaq and head of Mumbai-based Dawoodi Bohras, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Wednesday.

The president approved the conferment of civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution and the Decorations Act 1975.

