Qatar Arrests Individuals For Illegal Trading Of Seagulls

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: A number of people were arrested for trapping and hiding seagulls inside a fishing boat with the intent of selling them.
The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) shared photos of the rescued seagulls on social media, adding that the action undertaken by these individuals is in clear violation of the fishing regulation law.
According to the Ministry, the Marine Protection Department stopped the boat at Ruwais Port and referred the violators to authorities for legal action.
