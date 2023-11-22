Novem Group S.A.: Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023

EQS-News: Novem Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Conference

Invitation to the HY 2023/24 results presentation on 29 November 2023

Luxembourg, 22 November 2023 – Novem Group S.A. invites investors and analysts to a conference call on 29 November 2023 from 14:00 to 15:00 p.m. CET. Markus Wittmann (CEO) and Dr. Johannes Burtscher (CFO) will present the half-year results 2023/24 (April to September 2023) followed by a Q&A session.

The event can be followed via webcast:





Alternatively, you can listen to the presentation via conference call using the registration link below:

Please note that you can only ask questions via the conference call. After signing up for the conference call, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in details.

The interim statement and presentation as well as a corresponding press release will be available on 29 November 2023 at 9:00 a.m. CET on the Investor Relations website.

About Novem

Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in Vorbach, Germany, back in 1947, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 5,500 people at 12 locations and achieved a revenue of around €700 million in FY 2022/23.

For more information, please visit .

Contact Investor Relations

Mareike Völker

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 9205 18 1399

E-Mail:

