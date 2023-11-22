Printing Industry Body IPAMA Votes For Jaiveer Singh As New President

(MENAFN- KNN India) Noida, Nov 22 (KNN) The Indian Printing Packaging & Allied Machinery Manufacturers' Association (IPAMA) has elected its Governing Council for the term 2023-25 and has chosen Jaiveer Singh as new President.

The association recently conducted elections for the Governing Council wherein Dharmesh Arora of Fair Deal Engineers, Faridabad, served as the Returning Officer.

The election results were officially declared by the Returning Officer in the presence of candidates and IPAMA Secretariat staff.

Following the completion of the election process, the 129th Meeting of the Governing Council convened at the IPAMA Secretariat in Sector-62, Noida, at 11:00 am on Tuesday.

The newly elected team is poised to lead IPAMA with dedication and vision for the betterment of the printing, packaging, and allied machinery manufacturing industry in India.

Vinay Kumar Gupta from AEC Machinery Co. Pvt. Ltd. is elected as Secretary General and R. Suresh Kumar from Imtech Marketing Services has joined the council as Treasurer.



(KNN Bureau)