Gaza Truce: Egypt Demonstrates Yet Again Commitment To Regional Stability, Says US Ambassador

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Throughout this crisis and during these negotiations, Egypt has demonstrated yet again its commitment to regional stability and its generosity in aiding civilians caught in the conflict, US Ambassador to Egypt, Herro Mustafa Garg said in a Wednesday statement commenting on the Gaza truce.

Israel and Hamas on Wednesday confirmed their agreement on a proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

In exchange for Hamas to release hostages, the Israeli side agreed to release Palestinian prisoners and allow more humanitarian aid to enter the besieged enclave, said the Israeli government in a statement.

As President Biden has announced, the United States has partnered with Egypt and Qatar to facilitate the release of hostages held in Gaza and to implement an extended pause in fighting so additional humanitarian assistance can reach the Palestinian people, she added.

Garg added that on behalf of the US government and the American people, she also recognizes Egypt's unfailing and prolonged focus on ensuring humanitarian assistance can reach civilians in Gaza and in facilitating the ability of foreign nationals, including US citizens and their family members, to depart Gaza safely.

“I am grateful for our Egyptian partners' persistence and resolve in working in lockstep with us towards today's hopeful news – an unequivocal testament to the strength of our partnership.”

The United States recognizes the Egyptian government's leadership and long-term vision in working towards peace in the Middle East. As President Biden and Secretary Blinken have said, the United States rejects the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza – not to Egypt, not anywhere else.

“I stand by these commitments and shared goals as I assume my duties in Cairo,” the statement concluded.