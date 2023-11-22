CBRE Announces North America Winners For 2023 Supplier Innovation Challenge

(MENAFN- 3BL) CBRE

CBRE Global Workplace Solutions (GWS) has announced the winners of its 2023 Supplier Innovation Challenge for North America. The competition recognizes supplier partners for innovative contributions to serving CBRE and its clients.

This year, supplier partners from across North America submitted 59 innovation initiatives across six categories: Best Client Value/Cost Management, Best Data & Technology Solution, Best Diversity Solution, Best Health & Safety Solution, Best Sustainability Solution and Best Workplace Experience Solution.

The following winners were selected by a panel of judges from across the CBRE GWS businesses:



Innovation of the Year: Benjamin Moore & Co.

Diversity: Kimberly-Clark Professional

Sustainability: Trane Technologies

Client Value: DC Group, Inc.

Data & Technology: Monarch Landscape Companies

Workplace Experience: SBM Management Services Health & Safety: GOJO Industries, Inc.

Bob Bruning, CBRE Chief Procurement Officer said:“Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2023 Supplier Innovation Challenge and congratulations to our 2023 winners. Innovation is central to what we do at CBRE, and this program helps us capture and deploy our supplier partners' best ideas that drive successful outcomes for our clients.”

