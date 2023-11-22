UK Intelligence: Situation In Krynky Extremely Unpleasant For Russian Troops

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In southern Ukraine, fighting has continued around the village of Krynky where Ukrainian marines maintain a bridgehead on the east bank of the Dnipro River, and the situation there is extremely unpleasant for Russian troops.

The UK Defense Ministry said this in an intelligence update posted on the X social network, Ukrinform reports.

According to British analysts, the ground fighting has been characterized by confused, dismounted infantry combat and artillery exchanges in complex, wooded terrain.

British intelligence said that Ukraine has made particularly effective use of small attack uncrewed aerial vehicles, while the Russian Air Force is conducting significant numbers of sorties in support of frontline troops, predominantly launching munitions from beyond the range of Ukraine's air defenses.

The fighting around Krynky is on a smaller scale than some major battles of the war but will be considered highly unfortunate by Russian leaders, the update said.

"Russia withdrew from the west bank of the Dnipro River a year ago, almost certainly aiming to hold Ukrainian forces west of the river, keep the sector quiet, and free up Russian forces elsewhere," the update said.