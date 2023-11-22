PVH Achieves Saudi Local Content Certification

(MENAFN- Gransolar Group) PV Hardware (PVH), the leader solar tracker manufacturer in the Middle East, proudly announces the achievement of the Local Content Certification by the Local Content and Goods Program (LCGP) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. PVH is the first solar tracker manufacturer to have earned this recognition, which comes as a sign of the company’s unwavering commitment to the Kingdom's national agenda and the development of its economy.



Youssef El Sayed, CEO at PVH Middle East, stated his satisfaction on this achievement and acknowledge the hard work from all our people in Saudi Arabia. “We are very pleased to have achieved this certification, which has arrived after years of hard work by a great group of professionals,” he said.



Commitment to sustainability and energy transition



With this certification PVH Middle East consolidates its position as the leader solar tracker supplier in the GCC market. This achievement highlights the company’s dedication to producing high-quality products, but also aligns with its core commitment to sustainability and boosting the local economy.



Youssef El Sayed also assured that “our dedication to the development of solar energy in the Kingdom will remain unwavering, and we are convinced to maintain our full commitment to the goals within Saudi Vision 2030”.



One of PVH's main concerns is to be able to continue offering its customers maximum trust and reliability, as proved in its brand identity. In order to do so, the company is willing to continue growing, and so satisfy the trust placed upon it by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



Localization as a key business strategy for success



PVH has based its success on international growth and localization, always determined to keep a permanent presence in the countries and regions in which it works. PVH Middle East is a clear example of this conviction. PVH Middle East has its headquarters in Saudi Arabia and has gained an identity as a fully Saudi company. Recently they renovated their factory in Jeddah (KSA) with state-of-the-art machinery and renewed processes, and expect to achieve a total capacity of 12GW per year. The company leads the solar tracker market in the MENA region with over 11.6GW supplied and is participating in the most important projects such as Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, or the mega-projects being developed by NEOM in Saudi Arabia.



The development of solar energy in the Middle East promises to be exponential and PVH is ready to lead the challenging transition of the region towards a clean renewable energy system.





