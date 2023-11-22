QU's ICET 2023 To Be Held From Dec 3 To 7

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU)'s College of Engineering announced the forthcoming Third International Congress on Engineering and Technology (ICET), scheduled to take place from December 3 to 7, 2023.

Under the esteemed patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani this landmark event promises to be a beacon of innovation, scientific advancement, and international collaboration.

The ICET, encompassing the 15th International Conference on Applied Energy, the 15th International Conference on Social Robotics, and the International Conference on Resilience in Mobility and Logistics: Challenges and Opportunities, stands as a testament to QU's commitment to fostering technological advancements on a global scale.

A collective effort supported by leading entities, Qatar Petrochemical Company QAPCO stands tall as the Platinum Sponsor for The ICET, joined by Qatar Shell as the Gold Sponsor, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change as the Silver Sponsor, and the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) as the Contributing Sponsor. This unity of sponsorship symbolizes a concerted dedication to driving progress and innovation in the technological landscape.

Dean of the College of Engineering Dr. Khaled Kamal Naji envisions ICET in December 2023 as a pivotal platform for the exchange of technical prowess, the publication of groundbreaking research findings, and the presentation of innovative policies across diverse domains.

He said,“This congress includes plenary sessions and keynote lectures on various aspects encompassing energy applications, social robotics, flexibility in mobility, and logistics.

“We anticipate this event to serve as a platform for the exchange of technical knowledge, the publication of high-quality research findings, and the presentation of groundbreaking policies and scientific advancements across these domains.”

Drawing attention to the international participation, Prof. Abdelmagid Hammuda, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the College of Engineering, emphasised the 15th International Conference on Energy Applications (ICAE2023).

He said,“The conference aims to gather experts in sustainable energy and applications to deliberate on the future of sustainable energy and transitions towards clean and renewable energy sources, including hydrogen energy.”

Director of the Al Kindi Center for Computing Research Dr. Abdulaziz Al Ali underscored the significance of the 15th World Conference on Social Robotics, emphasizing its role in integrating intelligent robots into society and setting new milestones in human-robot interaction.

Director of the Center for Qatar Transportation and Traffic Safety at QU Dr. Shaima Al Qaradaghi highlighted the objectives of the Global Conference on Flexibility in Mobility and Logistics.