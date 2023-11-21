Italy Braced For New Storm Front

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy was braced for a new wave of storms on Tuesday with eight
central and southern regions on yellow alert, which is two notches
down from the maximum red, Azernews reports,
citing ANSA.
They are Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Marche,
Tuscany and Umbria.
Earlier this month Italy was hit by a wave of extreme weather
than affected Tuscany especially badly, claiming eight lives and
causing over two billion euros in damage.
The flooding caused by very heavy rainfall in Tuscany was just
the latest in a series of extreme weather events linked to climate
change caused by human greenhouse-gas emissions that have
highlighted Italy's exposure to hydrogeological risk including
flooding, mudslides and landslides.
Emilia Romagna in northern Italy is still picking itself up from
deadly floods and landslides linked to two bouts of extreme weather
that claimed 15 lives across the region in May.
