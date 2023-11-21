-->


UFO Sightings Cause Disruption To Commercial Flights In India


11/21/2023 9:23:55 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The Indian Air Force has put two military fighter jets in the air to search for a UFO sighted near the Imphal airport, Azernews reports.

The UFO sighting caused disruptions to commercial flights. The aircraft made a low-level flight over the suspected area but did not detect anything. Agencies are ascertaining details based on video footage taken at the scene. An air defence mechanism has been activated.

