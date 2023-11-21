UFO Sightings Cause Disruption To Commercial Flights In India

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The Indian Air Force has put two military fighter jets in the air to
search for a UFO sighted near the Imphal airport, Azernews reports.
The UFO sighting caused disruptions to commercial flights. The
aircraft made a low-level flight over the suspected area but did
not detect anything. Agencies are ascertaining details based on
video footage taken at the scene. An air defence mechanism has been
activated.
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107465831
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.