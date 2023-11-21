Kuwait FM Holds Talks With Digital Cooperation Body Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah held talks on Tuesday with the visiting secretary general of the Saudi Arabia-based Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahyah, focusing on efforts to accelerate digital-driven economic growth.

As among the founding members of the body, Kuwait commends the commitment of ODC to employ digital technologies in a bid to keep economic development on an upward trajectory, the minister underlined.

Citing a flourishing digital drive in Kuwait, the DCO chief acknowledged national contributions towards the regional organization's success, saying she expected further growth in emerging industries such as the digital economy in Kuwait. (end)

nma







