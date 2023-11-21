KRAFTON India sets the stage for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 Epic Showdown with a 1 Crore Prize Pool

(MENAFN- Edelman) New Delhi, 21st November 2023: The battleground is set, and the thrill of competitive mobile gaming reaches new heights as KRAFTON India gears up to host BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 (BMPS). The tournament features a total prize pool of 1 Crore and will showcase the prowess of the top 96 teams from BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2023 (BGIS) beginning with an exhilarating online phase, leading to the grand finale LAN event in December 2023.

Kicking off on November 22nd, the online phase of the competition will unfold over three weeks in a Round Robin format. The 96 invited teams will be divided into 12 groups, each consisting of 8 teams. The top 16 teams at the end of Week 3 will secure their place in the Grand Finals. Fans and gaming enthusiasts can catch all the action live on KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel and streaming platform Loco. The tournament will be broadcasted in both English and Hindi languages to ensure a truly inclusive and engaging experience for viewers. The online phase will feature battles on iconic maps, including Erangel, Sanhok, Vikendi, and Miramar, intensifying the competition and delivering memorable moments.

Karan Pathak, Associate Director of Esports, KRAFTON India expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2023 is not just a tournament; it's a celebration of skill, strategy, and India’s vibrant gaming community. We are thrilled to witness the incredible performances of the top BGMI teams and crown the ultimate champions. BMPS 2023 is another milestone in KRAFTON India’s ongoing commitment to elevating the Esports ecosystem, reflecting our dedication to providing a platform for players to showcase their talents on a grand stage."

Mark your calendars for BMPS 2023, as KRAFTON India celebrates the spirit of competition and skill among BGMI Pros. Don't miss the chance to be a part of this gaming extravaganza and cheer for your favorite teams.

