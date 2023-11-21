BIXOLON's Showcases Its Innovative Range Of Payment And Identification Printing Solutions At TRUSTECH 2023

(MENAFN- Pressat) Trustech – (28.11.2023 – 30.11.2023, Paris, France) BIXOLON, the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Ticket printers invites visitors to join them with IDP Corp Ltd., a leading ID card printer manufacturer, in pavilion 5.2, stand D015 to showcase its latest range of dynamic printing solutions for a range of trend sensitive applications from digital payment commerce to multi-platform ecosystems at Trustech 2023.

Key exhibition highlights will include:

POS Printing – Displaying its leading POS printing solutions, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its multi-functional SRP-Q300 , a 3-inch (80mm), cost-effective front-exit ultra-compact receipt and ticket printer series with flexible mPOS configurations and SRP-350plusV premium 3-inch (80mm) thermal receipting printer with blue and white paper print intelligence. Alongside the BK3-31 3-inch (80mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (60mm) flexible open frame mechanisms for customised kiosks.

Mobile Printing – Named the 10x world's number one mobile receipt printer manufacturer, BIXOLON will be demonstrating the XM7-40R 4-inch (112mm) RFID mobile label printer with encode & print capabilities and the XM7-20 2-inch (58mm) mobile label printer from its premium labelling range. SPP-R200PLUSIII 2-inch (58mm) highly adaptive mobile receipt and ticket printer which delivers printing flexibility in numerous payment settings.

“Europe has one of the fastest growing multi-platform payment markets in the world,” cites Jay Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“By exhibiting at Trustech we have the opportunity to demonstrate our technologically advanced range of receipt, ticket and label printing solutions which can be encapsulated into this sophisticated market.”

To find out more, visit BIXOLON at or contact to make an appointment to meet the team throughout the show.

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2022, for the ninth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.