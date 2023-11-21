ASEZA, GIZ Project Sign Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Economic Development and Employment project, carried out by the German Corporation for International Cooperation (GIZ) and commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), signed a memorandum of understanding on Tuesday.The agreement aims to enhance services provided to startups by creating a conducive environment for innovation and growth and building an integrated system to support such companies.The signing ceremony was overseen by Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ahmed Hanandeh and Chairman of ASEZA Nayef Fayez, in the presence of public and private local community institutions and service providers.The establishment of an Aqaba entrepreneurship network was also announced during the ceremony. The network falls under the umbrella of ASEZA's youth and entrepreneurship commission and houses 18 institutions from the public and private sectors and members of civil society institutions concerned with the entrepreneurship sector.