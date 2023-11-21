Bp To Start Drilling First Production Well With ACE In Coming Days

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Drilling of the
first production well on the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform
is scheduled for the coming days, bp's vice president for
Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye Colin Allan said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku.
"The first oil from this part of Azerbaijan's
Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field is expected to be produced in the first
quarter of 2024. The Azeri Central East platform is projected to
produce up to 300 million tons of oil from the Azeri Central East
platform, which is more than 100,000 barrels per day. This volume
is critical to compensate for the overall decline in production at
ACG and will help maintain a stable production level for several
years," he added.
The ACE platform's maiden oil production is expected for early
next year. The ACE platform and equipment can handle up to 100,000
barrels of oil per day. During the course of the project, up to 300
million barrels are estimated to be produced. The platform, which
will contain an innovative automation system, will be operated
remotely from the Sangachal terminal.
The stakes in ACG are: bp (30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent),
MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent),
ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65
percent), ONGC Videsh Limited (2.31 percent).
