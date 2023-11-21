Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of Justice Authorities With Medal 'For Distinction In Public Service' - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding employees
of justice authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
According to the decree, a number of persons were awarded the
medal 'For Distinction in State Service' for their effective
work.
The full text of the decree is available here .
MENAFN21112023000195011045ID1107463928
