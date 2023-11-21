-->


Azerbaijan Awards Employees Of Justice Authorities With Medal 'For Distinction In Public Service' - Decree


11/21/2023 5:23:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding employees of justice authorities of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, a number of persons were awarded the medal 'For Distinction in State Service' for their effective work.

The full text of the decree is available here .

