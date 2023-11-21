Turkish Airlines Receives Its 15Th A350-900

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Turkish Airlines' fleet continues to grow as the carrier received its 15th Airbus A350-900. The widebody departed Toulouse on November 17 for the relatively short three-hour flight to Istanbul Airport, marking the 340th aircraft in the airline's fleet.

The aircraft is the carrier's 3rd A350 delivered in 2023. Turkish Airlines is still expecting another 25 A350-900s. This will see the airline's A350-900 fleet eventually grow to 40 airframes.

Turkish Airlines has a highly anticipated massive order in the works with Airbus for hundreds more airframes, as per reports. On November 13, reports said, Airbus had reached an agreement in principle for a "significant commercial aircraft order."

Earlier, reports mentioned that the deal would see the acquisition of 355 new jets. This will include the purchase of 75 A350-900s, as well as 15 A350-1000s. On the narrowbody side, the deal will see the addition of 250 A321neos. The deal will also see Airbus gain a new customer for its upcoming A350F freighter, with Turkish Airlines eyeing five of the type, added reports.

It may be mentioned here that the airline currently operates nearly 60 A330ceos. On the Boeing side, the airline operates 35 777-300ERs.

