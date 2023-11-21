China reaffirms endorsement of more nations joining BRICS group

(MENAFN) On Monday, China reaffirmed its endorsement of additional countries joining the BRICS group, countering reports from Diana Mondino, the anticipated next foreign minister of Argentina, who suggested that Argentina would not be joining the coalition.



Argentina, one of the six nations invited to join the BRICS group during a summit in South Africa in August, has been part of the group's effort to reshape the perceived outdated global order dominated by Western powers. However, reports quoted Mondino as stating that Argentina would not be a part of BRICS. Mondino, an economist poised to become the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the administration of newly elected Argentine President Javier Mele, is known for her opposition to Argentina's BRICS membership. President Mele himself supports the dollarization of the Argentine economy and advocates for an alliance with the United States.



In response to the reported comments, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, during a press briefing, expressed unawareness of Mondino's statements. Mao Ning stated, "What I want to say is that the BRICS cooperation mechanism is an important platform for emerging markets and developing countries to enhance solidarity and cooperation and support common interests." She emphasized that BRICS is an open platform and welcomed any country interested in becoming a member of the BRICS family.



The BRICS group, which recently held a summit in South Africa, has positioned itself as a crucial platform for fostering solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing nations, advocating for shared interests. Despite reported reservations from Argentina, China's stance underscores the group's inclusivity and openness to new members.

MENAFN21112023000045015682ID1107463491