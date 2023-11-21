-->


Minister Al Kaabi Meets Lebanese Caretaker Minister Of Economy And Trade


11/21/2023 4:36:19 AM

Minister of State for Energy Affairs H E Saad Sherida Al Kaabi met in Doha yesterday with Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon H E Dr. Amin Salam. Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon and means to enhance them.

