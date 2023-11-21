German Chancellor urges for boosted collaboration among EU, African nations

(MENAFN) On Monday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged enhanced collaboration between the European Union and African nations in the realms of renewable energy and green hydrogen production.



Speaking at a German-African investment summit in Berlin, Scholz emphasized the need for European countries to assist developing African nations in adopting climate-friendly energy solutions.



“If they chose the same development path that we took in Europe or North America around 150 years ago with oil, coal and gas, then our planet will not be able to cope with it,” Scholz stated.



The German chancellor highlighted that fostering closer collaboration between the European Union and African countries has the potential to advance both social and economic development, all while safeguarding the climate and environment.



“Renewable energy, climate-friendly technologies, building a hydrogen economy across countries and continents, economic diversification, all of these would provide incredible potential for closer cooperation between us,” he declared, also mentioning that this cooperation is going to be for the advantage of the two parties.



Scholz emphasized that Germany places significant importance on Africa as an integral component of its energy transition policy and climate protection objectives.



“We aim for achieving climate neutrality by 2045, and for that goal Germany will need large amounts of green hydrogen, we will import a large part of it from Africa among other places,” he noted.



“Many African countries have significantly greater potential than we do when it comes to renewable energies and for the competitive production of hydrogen. I am convinced that there are great opportunities here to expand cooperation between German and African companies,” he concluded.

